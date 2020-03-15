About Time: PrEP for England too

HIV prevention drug PrEP will be made available across England starting next month.

The government announced today that local authorities will receive £16 million in 2020 to 2021 to deliver the preventative treatment. The funding from the Department of Health and Social Care should ensure anyone who is at a high risk of contracting HIV will receive PrEP from their local sexual health clinic to reduce their risk of getting the virus.

Wales and Scotland have already rolled out PrEP through their NHS services, but England has been running a trial programme. The new funding means PrEP will continue to be available to people on the trial programme after it ends.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

I remember when HIV was a death sentence – and still today, it has a devastating impact on so many lives across the country. While it is encouraging to see HIV transmissions continue to fall across the UK, I am determined to do more, and end HIV transmission. So we are rolling out PrEP and making it available across the country – with evidence showing it almost completely eradicates the chances of getting HIV. This will benefit tens of thousands of people’s lives, and drive us towards our ambition of zero HIV transmissions in this decade.

Cllr Ian Hudspeth, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

PrEP is a game-changer in preventing new HIV infections and a vital weapon in our prevention armoury. We are pleased the Government has heard councils’ call and provided this much-needed funding, ahead of the roll-out of this potentially life-saving drug. Over recent years, we have seen an encouraging decline in the number of people diagnosed with HIV. This fall was achieved thanks to the hard work and commitment of local government sexual health commissioners, providers and the activists.

The Terence Higgins Trust and National AIDS Trust both welcomed the move today.

When taken daily, PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV transmission from sex or injection drug use. Studies have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken daily.