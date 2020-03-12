Covid-19 and Bi Support

The government has announced that we are moving out of the “contain phase” and into “delay”, in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The UK Chief Medical Officers have now raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high.

As per the current advice, the most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves remains washing their hands more often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water. Make sure you cough or sneeze into a tissue, put it in a bin and wash your hands.

The government say today:

The symptoms are: a high temperature (37.8 degrees and above)

a new, continuous cough You do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation. If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk. If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.

Over coming weeks this is likely to mean that many or all of the bi meets and events we normally list will not be taking place, or will take place through other means than usual such as online or skype meetings.

In each case the best advice is to check in with the bi groups and LGBT organisations that organise those events and find out what their plan is.

At the same time we appreciate the challenges of isolation. Hopefully methods of holding virtual and phone meetings will give people who need to self-isolate some level of support and community as bi+ people.

As many people in the bi+ community are at higher risk of complications in the event of contracting the virus we trust you to consider whether it is a good decision for you or for people you live with and make an appropriate decision for you and the people around you.