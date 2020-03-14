Coronavirus: Brum BiFest postponed

With the number of people diagnosed with the covid-19 virus in the UK growing daily and no doubt many more who have not been offically diagnosed and tallied taking care of themselves at home, many social events are being shut down and it can only be a matter of time before more people are encouraged to work from home and not make non-essential journeys.

Today Birmingham Bi Group have postponed their BiFest set for this coming Saturday March 21st – and it is postponed to an as-yet unspecified date.

We’re not complaining about that lack of a specific date – no one has a reliable idea how the infection spread will go from here so when will be a suitable time to start doing these things again is really hard to judge.

Big sympathy to the organising team who were so close to having their event take place.

At present the group’s other big upcoming date, BiCamp, is still going ahead. Watch this space for updates.