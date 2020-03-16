BiFest Swansea postponed

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit events the latest change to your diaries is the loss of Swansea BiFest.

It had been set to take place on May 16th at the YMCA, where it has been held each spring for some time now.

In a statement the organisers noted that, “We will announce a new date when we know more, as time progresses.

“Access and inclusion are priorities for us, so we cannot run an event which excludes older and disabled people or puts people at risk.

“Stay safe and look after each other in this difficult time.”