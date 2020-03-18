Batwoman drops in on E4

Batwoman is about to arrive in the UK bringing fresh queer content for everyone under Coronavirus lockdown.

Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane / Batwoman, giving network telly its first openly gay female lead of a superhero show.

It’s all set three years after Batman has mysteriously disappeared. Gotham is in despair, overrun by criminal gangs. If you liked all the peculiar villains and plot arcs of Gotham then this is going to be right up your (dark, foreboding, downtown) alley.

At BiMediaWatch we know there’s at least one bisexual character heading our way. But for now… no spoilers!

Batwoman starts 29th March at 9pm on E4.

