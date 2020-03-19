More Prides Pulled

More of the early prides in the summer season have just announced they are not going ahead – Bury Pride (April) and Blackpool (June) have both cancelled their plans in the face of the scale of the virus we are all collectively tackling.

Swansea Pride and Oxford Pride have also said they won’t be going ahead in the next couple of months.

Our sympathies are with the teams – most of them volunteers – who have put so much effort in already to planning and organising, fundraising and promoting events for their local LGBT+ communities who have seen their work steamrollered by covid-19.