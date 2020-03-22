Big Bi Fun Day cancels too

It’s no great surprise to hear that sadly Big Bi Fun Day has been cancelled or postponed.

The annual bi family-friendly picnic in Leicester had been lined up for Saturday 9th May but like so many things the coronavirus pandemic has hit, even if it could be okay for some people by then it feels like a high risk event for virus transmission.

We know from statistics about who attends other bi events like BiCon that attendees tend to be disproportionately people who might fall into “high risk” groups for complications from the virus.