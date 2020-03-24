Lockdown: More Prides News

Yesterday the Prime Minister put the UK into a stronger lockdown to reduce the rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

With things like the Olympics and Glastonbury cancelled, it feels increasingly hard to imagine any Prides at least this side of August happening, and so they are each having to make a choice – cancel for 2020, or draw up a provisional ‘at a later date’ line and hope their event can happen at another time.

Birmingham Pride (May) have postponed to September 5/6, while Manchester Pride (August 29/30) are still hopeful of going ahead.

Durham Pride have postponed from May 4 to August 22.

Grampian Pride are postponing to an as yet unscheduled date.

Neither BiPride nor BiCon have yet made any announcement about their big bi events coming up this summer in August and September. It is, on the whole, too soon to tell where we will be by that point.