Eurovision: it’s a rollover

As planned big public events start to be hit by the coronavirus the latest to fall is the Eurovision Song Contest.

A statement from the organisers today explains:

T he uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned. We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.

They had considered holding the event without a studio audience, or with each contestant performing in a studio in their own country – but the scale of the event even without an audience in the hall is so huge this idea was rejected:

Dutch restrictions on gatherings of large numbers of people and international travel restrictions mean that holding the event, even without an audience, is impossible at this time.

We say: it’s the right decision to make – and in our book at least it means the title rolls over for an extra year in the hands of the Netherlands and last year’s proudly bisexual Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence.