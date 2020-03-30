BiCon Postpones To 2021
This summer’s BiCon has been postponed to the summer of 2021.
It’s not a great surprise given the wider situation. In particular, even if social distancing practices are less urgent by the summer of 2020 they will be made more important by the nature of BiCon as a residential event. That means people may be virally exposed to one another much more than even in pub or cafe socialising, with attendees being in the same space for 3 or 4 days and with shared kitchens and social areas an important part of the event.
The statement from the 2020 team rolls the event forward to the summer of 2021 with the current team in place, and considers the possibilities of a 2020 virtual BiCon taking place in some shape yet to be determined.
They said today:
Today we have to share with you the decision to postpone this years BiCon. This has not been an easy decision for the team to make but given the current state of the situation surrounding the Covid-19 virus we feel this is the right and safest thing to do.
This decision follows guidelines from Public Health England and the UK Government regarding the virus.
As a team we want to ensure we are putting the safety of all attendees first and by continuing to plan BiCon in August 2020 we can’t do that.
BiCon 2021 will now take place at Leeds Beckett University from Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd of August. The current 2020 team will run this BiCon.
All bookings that have already been made can stay for next years event or refunds can be given following the refund policy. Bookings will stay open for next years event so paying in installments can still be done.
We know that BiCon is a very big part of the year for many attendees and having it be postponed a year may be difficult to come to terms with so we have set up a listening team to be contacted where needed. To speak to a member of the listening team please email Biconlistening@gmail.com giving the best way to contact you ( email or phone)
We are starting to look at ways to create a virtual BiCon for this year, currently we do not have details to share about this.
If you would like to help set this up please let us know.