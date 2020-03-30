BiCon Postpones To 2021

This summer’s BiCon has been postponed to the summer of 2021.

It’s not a great surprise given the wider situation. In particular, even if social distancing practices are less urgent by the summer of 2020 they will be made more important by the nature of BiCon as a residential event. That means people may be virally exposed to one another much more than even in pub or cafe socialising, with attendees being in the same space for 3 or 4 days and with shared kitchens and social areas an important part of the event.

The statement from the 2020 team rolls the event forward to the summer of 2021 with the current team in place, and considers the possibilities of a 2020 virtual BiCon taking place in some shape yet to be determined.

They said today: