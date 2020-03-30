See you later! BiCamp Delays

This spring’s BiCamp in the West Midlands has been postponed.

The new date for the event – provisionally at least – is 20 – 23 August.

It will still be at Kinver Scout Camp. If we are all allowed out again by then it will be a treat – a total of 23 acres to roam in.

Activities available will include: Archery, Bat Watch, Climbing and Abseiling, Arts and Crafts – Facilitated Workshops and Skills Sharing, Boardgames, Bushcraft, Stick Whittling, Woodland Walks, Campfire Activities, Storytelling, Yoga, Massage, Meditation, Wildlife Observation and many more

Tickets are on eventbrite here.