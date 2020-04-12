Brighton a sign of things to come?

The first high-profile LGBT club closure of the pandemic has arrived. Legends in Brighton has shut its doors, with a statement on its website explaining it has gone into voluntary liquidation.

It is also the biggest hotel in Brighton’s Old Steine gay quarter and so has been doubly hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

Their website’s statement explains what to do for anyone who has paid for a future stay. “For all existing bookings, you will be contacted shortly with details on how you can register your claim. If you have paid for a booking using a credit card, you may wish to contact your credit card provider to check whether you are entitled to a refund.”

This is far from the first queer venue to close. Recent years have seen a raft of queer venues in London close like the Coleherne Arms and the Candy Bar, and the loss in Manchester of longstanding bars like Taurus and Eden. Shifting social attitudes to LGBT+ people have reduced some of the need for commercial spaces while dating apps have added another way for people to meet outside of social groups and the commercial scene.

However it feels likely that queer venues that have been just about getting by in the age of same-sex marriage and Grindr may finally run out of road as the economic impact of covid-19 pushes them over the edge.