Killing Eve returns Monday

Coming soon: even more bi telly to watch under lockdown!

Multi-award-winning BBC “dark comedy / drama / spy thriller” series Killing Eve returns on April 13 – the Bank Holiday Monday of Easter weekend.

The episode one summary promises us that, “Eve attempts to rebuild her life, having been shot and left for dead in Rome by Villanelle.

“Villanelle, believing Eve to be dead, is approached by an old foe who offers her a new opportunity.”

Let’s not think too hard about whether it’s positive representation if the bi character is also a psychopathic assassin. She’s really good at it!

It’ll be on the iPlayer Monday…