LGBT History Month seeks faces of 2021

The organisers of the UK’s LGBT History Month have announced the themes for the month for each of the next three years.

This year’s theme was poetry and prose, highlighting historic LGBT figures like William Shakespeare.

In 2021 the theme will be Mind, Body, Spirit.

The year after the focus of the month will be on Art & Politics.

And it will be “behind the lens” for 2023.

They’re now looking for nominees as the icons for each letter of LGBT for the theme each year. That will be one bisexual person, one transgender person, one lesbian and one gay man per year, each somehow relevant to the themes for the year.

The only prerequisites are that the person involved must no longer be alive, and there be evidence that they were bisexual, transgender, gay or lesbian – not simply a rumour or a dearly held wish.