Poland uses lockdown to lurch backward

As much of the world continues to be or goes into lockdown the government in Poland look set to use the distraction to pass measures limiting access to abortion and inclusive sex education.

Parliament will debate two bills which were previously initiated in 2018 and 2019 but thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown the protests against the measures seen last time will not be possible.

One bill being debated would further roll back access to abortion in the country. At present only rape, danger to the mother’s health, or severe foetal problems are grounds for abortion in the country, and this would seek to scrap the latter clause – so foetuses medically unlikely to survive would still have to be carried to full term regardless of the physical or mental impact on the parent.

Another would prevent education for young people about sex and relationships, and is anticipated to have a particular impact on LGBT young people. Polish LGBT rights group KPH observe that the bill is being promoted by groups who have equated homosexuality with paedophilia in recent times.