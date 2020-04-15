Australia to relax blood ban too?

Following a similar move by the USA, Australia is set to change the rules on blood donation to help the country get through the coronavirus crisis.

The blood donation service there is switching to a 3 month ban – the same as we have had in the UK for several years and which recent research suggests has not led to any difference in the rate of blood-borne transmission of HIV here.

It will not immediately come into effect though as the shift in policy needs to be approved by national and state government.

Until now Australia has had a 12-month deferral, so men can’t donate blood if they have had sex with another man in the previous year. Many countries have moved to that policy over the past decade, after lifetime bans on blood donation for men who have sex with men were introduced in response to HIV in the 1980s.