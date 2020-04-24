Harley Quinn comes to E4

E4 have announced when Harley Quinn will come to terrestrial TV in the UK.

The cartoon series for grownups will kick off at 10.30pm on May 7th.

It follows Harley’s adventures after her relationship with the Joker ends and she sets out to try and carve a name for herself in Gotham villainy of her own.

Kaley Cuoco voices as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell is Poison Ivy in the show – where teasers promise that we may see their relationship blossom. With this, the recently ended Gotham and new series Batwoman in full flow, it feels more and more like anyone who’s anyone in that city is queer.

There’s a fortnight to wait. Or for anyone living on solo lockdown: there’s some time to wait, longer than a kettle takes to boil: days may no longer hold much meaning right now.