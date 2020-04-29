Whose Flag Is It Anyway?

Twitter has exploded into excitement over an unexpected battle: who owns the bisexual flag?

The flag was unveiled at the end of 1998 by BiCafe runner Michael Page, who declared it to be a free resource for all bis to use as they saw fit. In the context of a time where there was no common bi symbol and LGBT+ things were all still largely united under a rainbow flag, it was a useful step forward. Individual symbols – the most commonly used at the time being two crescent moons connected or overlapping triangles – were little-known and also limited in their usability. The choice of three colours used in a certain ratio gave something much more flexible that has led to the plethora of representation we see today, from flags on parades to the outfits and sets for the “Getting Bi” song on TV show Crazy Ex Girlfriend.

But one of the many US bi organisations, BiNetUSA, took to twitter to challenge the organisers of last weekend’s virtual Bi Pride event over their use of the colours of the flag without paying royalties to BiNet.

Twitter was not impressed.

The idea that the flag can be copyrighted was torn into – in particular a flag made up of three simple rectangles without a ‘design’ element in the way of for example the Welsh flag’s dragon.

Sweet-toothed readers may be reminded of how Cadbury’s tried to claim copyright over the shade of purple they use for wrapping their chocolate: after a long battle they gave it up last year.

The move is part of a wider declaration of ownership of the flag on BiNetUSA’s part that seems to be backfiring on them as a brand in many ways. They also messaged HRC – the American equivalent of StonewallUK – about their downloadable bi flag imagery which incorporates a small HRC logo in one corner, aimed at people wanting to “bi-up” their Zoom video conference chats:

This seems a little confused as the downloadable graphics offered don’t require any email signup to access.

If the shift did bring money in to BiNetUSA they clearly have some areas of work they want to fund with it. There are few bi organisations with more money than they have things to do with, after all, and past research has highlighted how only a small slice of LGBT funding goes to bi organisations or even bi work by LGBT+ projects.

Overall even if the claims of ownership hold true, and a simple colour block flag can be held to be under copyright, this looks like a misstep on BiNet’s part.

First in that they have picked to call out for unlicensed use of something that never required a license things that are seen as good or charitable causes. In the short term that might perhaps – though it seems unlikely – bring some royalty cheques alongside extensive social media opprobrium.

In the medium term it feels like a bad time to make such a move: a mid-pandemic reversal of how the flag has been treated for more than twenty years, just at a point where all around the world people are unusually tired, stressed and unsure where the next penny is coming from.

And in the long term though it is more likely to be seen as fighting within the queer community rather than addressing the challenges bi people face.

Update:

BiNetUSA went on to explain how any organisation making more than US$5,000 a year from things involving bisexual flag should have a license to be allowed to do so.

Later in the day (over night in the UK) the BiNetUSA twitter account was closed down while other members of the BiNet team started to deal with the issues raised.

It looks like BiNetUSA will not be seeking to establish licensing over the bi flag. Watch this space!