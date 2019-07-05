The Bisexual Agenda: 8-14 July 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s a slightly quieter week this time.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

And Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Presuming Eds Coffehouse, 114 London Rd, Brighton BN1 4LJ.

Never been to a bi group before?