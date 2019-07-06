Bisexuality on the up – again!

A new YouGov survey suggests both bisexuality and bi identity are becoming more common in the UK.

In 2015 they grabbed headlines with a survey that asked people about their choice of label, and about where they would place themselves on a Kinsey Scale sexuality measure – from 0 (straight) to 6 (gay) through various intervening experiences of being bisexual from 1 to 5.

It’s not a perfect measure – it assumes gender binaries and constant gender identity, and can’t represent some aspects of sexuality like kink and BDSM being more important than the sex of your partner. But it’s easily understood by people who haven’t had cause to think much about these issues.

In 2015 they found 72% of respondents placed themselves at 0 on the scale, 4% at 6, and 19% in between (5% refused, other, don’t know etc).

By 2019 this has shifted to 66% at 0, still 4% at 6, and still 5% not fitting the scale – that 1-to-5 bi range has grown to 25%.

Up from 1 in 5 to 1 in 4.

Of people self-labelling as heterosexual, 41% went on to agree that if the right person came along at the right time they might be attracted to someone of the same gender. 35% said that could develop into a relationship.

That included 10% of the people who agreed with the statement that there was no “middle ground” in sexuality – that everyone is either gay or straight.

