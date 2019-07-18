September: BiTastic Returns

BiTastic is back in Edinburgh for its fifth birthday this September.

BiTastic is an annual Scottish event designed by and for bi+ people and this year’s will be held at Norton Park Conference Centre in Edinburgh on Saturday 28 September, very close to Bi Visibility Day on 23 September.

This will be the 5th such event since Equality Network and partners ran a BiFest in Edinburgh in 2015, thereafter an annual event. BiTastic has been round Scotland to Glasgow, Nairn and Stirling, attracting 80-100 people each time, before coming back to Edinburgh this year.

It’s been very popular, with previous attendees saying things like “People were friendly and welcoming, It felt like a safe space” and “The workshops I went to were run by other openly bi people. Getting to see so many people who ID under the “Bi Umbrella” in one place – no idea there was so many!”

BiTastic is fully gender inclusive and provides an opportunity for bi+ people and their family and friends to meet each other and talk about the issues that are important to us. This year the event will be hosted by the Equality Network, Stonewall Scotland, Bi and Beyond Edinburgh and the Scottish Bi+ Network.

The programme for the day will cover topics from sex and relationships to mental health, with plenty of sessions that are focused on just having a little fun with like-minded people.

There will also be a craft space and staffed information stalls from a range of voluntary sector organisations and community groups that work with LGBTI people. Workshops are facilitated by community members and voluntary sector organisations and you can apply to run one at the website.

The event is free, but places are limited so book your place now on the BiTastic website: www.bitastic.org. The venue is wheelchair accessible, BSL interpretation will be available, and there will be a quiet room. A full access report is available on the website.