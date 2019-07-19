The Bisexual Agenda: 22-28 July 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And getting toward the last days of the month you might think it was getting quieter, but there are a ton of Prides all over the place to keep you busy.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

Wednesday has the monthly meet of Glasgow bi group, who meet at from 7pm, Bi Glasgow meets at The Space 257 London Road. More about them here.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

It’s just about the biggest Pride weekend of the year – Liverpool, Oldham, Norwich, Salisbury and Sheffield on Saturday and Stockport on Sunday.

Sunday it’s the turn of Birmingham for a bi meeting – their bi group have a coffee meet at Damascena coffee shop, Portman House, 5-7 Temple Row West, from 1.30pm to around 4.

Never been to a bi group before?