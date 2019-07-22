Winning Ally

The first of this week’s two political party leadership announcements is here – Jo Swinson MP becomes leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Jo is of interest to BCN readers as in 2013 she was the first government minister to send a message of support for Bi Visibility Day, as BiMedia reported at the time.

She said then:

“Absolutely no-one should face prejudice and discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. “The UK is leading the way in LGB&T equality and we can be proud of the real progress that has been made in recent years. But we know there is more to do which is why this autumn we will launch a new Call for Evidence, to explore what the next steps need to be to improve the lives of LGB&T people. “I welcome Bi Visibility Day which helps to raise awareness of the issues that bisexual people can face and provides an opportunity to celebrate diversity and focus on the B in LGB&T.”

Her opponent for the Lib Dem leadership was Ed Davey, the MP who moved the abolition of Section 28 in Wales and England in 2003.

Tomorrow we have another party leadership announcement. We are trying really hard to find something bi-pertinent and positive to be able to say about either contender: if anyone knows something we’ve missed, please do drop us a hint.