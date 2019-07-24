Will New PM’s Reshuffle Endanger Equality?

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started to announce his new ministerial team – and one of the first people to move to the back benches is Women and Equalities Minister Penny Mordaunt MP.

Mordaunt was appointed Minister for Women and Equalities on 30 April 2018 and in that role had been at the forefront of pushing forward reforms of the Gender Recognition Act that should make for things less dangerous and discriminatory both legally and socially for trans and enbee people in the UK.

The position now vacant covers both direct policy on sexual orientation and transgender equality and cross-government equality strategy and legislation.

It depends who gets given the role (or as briefly happened under David Cameron, whether they just forget to appoint anyone) as to how much confidence we can have in the equality and liberation agenda being advanced over the coming years.

But with 99 days to the latest Brexit deadline and a new incumbent at Number 10 promising to deliver any kind of Brexit no matter what the consequences for the country, you have to wonder if the next three months will at best see the UK treading water on equality.