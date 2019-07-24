Bad News For Schoolkids

The new government under Boris Johnson continues to take shape – and the new Education Secretary is South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson.

Williamson voted against same-sex marriage – a measure which research has shown lowers the rate of teen suicide – and even against the equivalent measures for same-sex couples to divorce.

He also tried to stop members of the UK’s armed forces being able to marry the person of their choice when stationed overseas. On each of these fortunately the rest of the House outvoted him.

What an interesting choice of person to entrust with our kids’ futures.