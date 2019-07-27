The Bisexual Agenda: July into August 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month turn into a new one, with the added attraction of BiCon in Lancaster.

Tuesday there’s a special meeting of BiPhoria in Manchester.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Thursday is also the start of BiCon in Lancaster – one of the year’s two big bi events. Residential passes sold out some time ago but day and weekend tickets are still available, see their website for pricing and directions.

Saturday and it’s to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Sunday it’s Leeds Pride, and there’ll be a marching group on the parade – see Leeds Bis webpage for details.

Never been to a bi group before?