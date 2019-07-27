The Bisexual Agenda: July into August 2019
Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month turn into a new one, with the added attraction of BiCon in Lancaster.
Tuesday there’s a special meeting of BiPhoria in Manchester.
Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.
Thursday is also the start of BiCon in Lancaster – one of the year’s two big bi events. Residential passes sold out some time ago but day and weekend tickets are still available, see their website for pricing and directions.
Saturday and it’s to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.
Sunday it’s Leeds Pride, and there’ll be a marching group on the parade – see Leeds Bis webpage for details.
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.
- Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.
- For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.
Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!