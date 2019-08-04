The Bisexual Agenda: 5 to 11 August 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. As the BiCon-goers shake the sleepiness from their eyes it’s the first proper week of the month so there’s quite a bit on, to get or keep a bit of bi space in your life.

Tuesday is very busy! Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

And that is the night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group. The teapot met with a tricky fall recently so it may be looking slightly patched-up.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

And Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Presuming Eds Coffeehouse, 114 London Rd, Brighton BN1 4LJ.

Saturday has a feast of Prides including Chester, Wigan, Swindon and Perthshire, while Sunday offers Pride in Wakefield. For Chester and Wigan the local bi group is BiPhoria; for Wakefield, the Leeds bi group is nearby.

Never been to a bi group before?