BiCon’s Here!

It’s BiCon week and hundreds of bis and bifriendlies are heading to Lancaster for four days of discussions, chatter, dancing and more.

BiCon is an annual event that goes to a different city each year: this is the first time it has been in Lancaster but past events have been in Edinburgh, Treforest, Manchester, Coventry, Cambridge, London and many more cities besides since it started in 1984. It is being held at the University of Lancaster, which is a couple of miles outside the city in a leafy campus that has regular bus services into town.

The programme has discussion workshops and activities during the daytime with music and quieter social spaces in the evenings. It’s a self-catering event and being out of term time not all the campus facilities may be open, so especially if you have important dietary restrictions you might need to bring food with you.

As it is held in University buildings there is nearby accommodation in student halls of residence – however this year’s has now completely sold out so if you want to attend but don’t live in the local area the options are finding a nearby hotel or commuting to Lancaster as a day visitor.

The event starts on Thursday afternoon but for those commuting in it’s worth knowing the busy days with the most attendees and most going on are the Friday and Saturday.

You can find the programme for the weekend and ticket prices on the BiCon website here.