BiMediaWatch: The Last 100

TV show The 100 is to have just one more season, the show’s production team have announced via twitter.

With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

Bi fans warmed to Clarke Griffin, who is a central character across the existing six seasons and the still-in-production final seventh season, and whose bisexuality was confirmed as canon back in 2015.

The show is from the CW network, which has over recent months drawn several other bi-representation faves to a close including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Degrassi Next Class and Jane The Virgin. Whatever shall we do with all the extra time on our hands?