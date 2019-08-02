Bisexual is the new orange

TV prison drama Orange Is the New Black has finally used the B word!

A mere 89 episodes into a programme centred on women many of whom have had mixed-gender relationships outside prison and are now finding love or sex or both with their fellow women inmates. Bi fans have not all been ecstatoc to have the word “bisexual” at last reach the scriptwriters – because it has taken so long.

Carol Piper chides her daughter, saying she’d been worried about her becoming a lesbian. When challenged she corrects the term to bisexual, before dipping into one of those well-worn bi cliches:

“I don’t even know how you do that actually, both genders. It sounds exhausting.”

“I already worry when your father’s spending time with a woman. I think I’d go crazy if I had to worry every time he went out with a man too.”

Ah yes, bisexuals, they fancy everyone so you can never trust them to be faithful. OITNB gives us a nod at last an immediately kicks us back down. Cheers guys.