Late Summer issue out now

It’s fresh off the presses, was in every BiCon 2019 attendee’s welcome pack and is landing on doormats across the UK (and further afield) – the latest issue of Britain’s bi magazine, BCN!

Features include:

Virtually down your way: Lloyds Bank’s bi network.

Bold Strokes Book report.

BiMate: we interview Sadie Clark.

Even more bisexuals,

All the latest bi research.

Talking Bi Psy: BPS conference report.

BiMediaWatch including Brooklyn Nine Nine, Bonding and Are You The One?

