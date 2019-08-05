Unfortunate Bisexuals and more at the Fringe

The Unfortunate Bisexual, which had a pre-fringe special performance at Bicon last week, is one of a host of bi-themed and bi-interest performances at this year’s Edinburgh fringe festival, running through August.

We reviewed Cerys and Rachel’s Unfortunate Bisexual standup show here the other day – it tries to explain bisexuality and bi life both as art and science and is great fun. Tickets and details are here.

Algorithms is a one-woman show from Sadie Clark, who is interviewed in this month’s BCN magazine. It promises, “Brooke has it all: the job, the flat, the girlfriend… but what happens when things go tits up just before your 30th birthday? A bisexual Bridget Jones for the online generation.” Tickets and details are here.

Our friends at Scottish BiNet have highlighted a few other gems they want to check out:

The Bi-Cycle promises “ A spin on self-worth, sexuality and spin class.” Tickets here.

is a play where Lucy (Kirsten Vangsness of Criminal Minds) is just trying to work out how to be the best cool girl, lady boss, and all around woman she can be when suddenly, the fate of universe is in her hands. More info and tickets here. And Collapsible is a monologue about a woman who has concluded she may be a chair. Tickets and more info here.

If you go to any of them, be sure to let us know what you made of it!