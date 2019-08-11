The Bisexual Agenda: 12-18 August 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here. Tuesday’s meeting includes their AGM – the chair is stepping down so hopefully someone new will step up to take the helm.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm.

Then on Saturday there are Prides in Glasgow, Doncaster, Warwickshire, and Levenshulme. Glasgow and Levenshulme are both likely to have presences from their local bi groups.

Wrapping the week up, Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?