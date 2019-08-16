More Bi Money

£200,000 of government funding has been announced by LGBT Consortium today, going in small grants to some 42 LGBT+ organisations across England.

The groups receiving funding include Leeds Bi Group, who celebrate their fifth birthday later this year. A previous round of funding saw cash going to Birmingham Bi Group and Bi Pride UK, whose first festival will be held on 7th September.

42 LGBT+ organisations across England will share this round of funding, with grants ranging from £550 to £10,000. Recipients will undertake a diverse range of work, from youth-led recordings of experiences growing up LGBT+ in rural Devon to setting up a disabled people’s led pride style event.

Funding for the programme is thanks to money from the Government Equalities Office, who are investing in the LGBT+ sector as a result of their National LGBT Survey — published last summer and the largest survey of LGBT+ people undertaken by any Government.

Minister for Equalities Baroness Susan Williams commented, “Every day, local LGBT groups are helping people across the country. Organisations on the ground are vital to our work advancing equality -and we’re empowering them to expand and grow. This investment will be important in making sure our LGBT Action Plan brings about real, lasting change across the whole country.”

BCN’s editor Jen Yockney MBE is among the members of the grants committee. She commented on the news of the final decisions, “Many LGBT organisations and ‘strand’ organisations like bi groups applied for funding and competition was fierce – we had such great projects applying and of course only a limited funding pool to allocate.”

The grants issued particularly focus on supporting youth support and pride events but also cover other areas of LGBT support work.

The funding must be spent by early 2020 so all funded projects will run over the next eight months.