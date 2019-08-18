The Bisexual Agenda: 19-25 August 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. With the bank holiday weekend coming up we’re going to have to face up to the end of August and summer being at an end soon – but meanwhile there’s a bunch of bi stuff going on this week.

On Monday in London there’s a last sprinkle of bisexual magic with Prospero Acronym from 6pm as part of the Camden fringe festival (more here).

The week’s bi meets kick off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm.

Find out more about them here.

It’s a big LGBT Pride weekend, including:

Manchester Pride (with bi stalls both days and a bi marching group on the parade – assemble 12 noon at the Roman Fort off Liverpool Street). There’s a bi meet after at the cafe at 70 Oxford Street from 5.30pm too, as part of Superbia. We hear rumours of cake.

Cardiff Mardi Gras (again, runs all across the bank holiday with marching entry and a stall from BiCymru).

It’s also Walsall Pride and Cornwall Pride – no info on bi presences at those yet sorry.

Sunday it’s the turn of Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Damascena coffee shop, from 1.30pm to around 4. Note this is the last time they are meeting there, next month it moves to a new venue. Meanwhile in London Stitch Bi Stitch crafting group have a ‘fabric swap’ event at DIY Space for London in SE15 from 11am, to celebrate two years of the group’s meetings: more here.



Never been to a bi group before?