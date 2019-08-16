BiCon unveils logo

2020’s bisexual convention BiCon have released their logo.

Here it is!

BiCon returns to Leeds Beckett university campus, where it was held two years ago – so for those who attended in 2017 the workshop, entertainment and accommodation areas will be familiar. Beckett welcomed us then by flying the bisexual flag from their main building all weekend and then rocking it out again a few weeks later for Bi Visibility Day as a new year’s student intake arrived on campus.

Bookings for the event open early in September, while the conference is to be held in mid August 2020 – so there’s plenty of time to plan your travel and get your booking in. Ticket prices will start at £18, with a sliding scale linked to your income.