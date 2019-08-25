The Bisexual Agenda: wrapping up August

Here we are, the end of the month and the end of the summer with that last weekend of half of the country piling to the beach before the school holidays end. Hope you are having a good Bank Holiday.

Monday evening sees the virtual meet of Scottish BiNet. This is a first and this is what they say about it:

“We are excited to announce that we are going to start running Virtual Meetups!

We are going to run them on the last Monday of every month, from 7pm – 9pm, through Telegram (for more information on installing and using Telegram, see their website https://telegram.org/ )”

To get an invite, message contact@ScottishBiNet.org

It would be London Over 50s bi group but it’s the bank holiday so that’s cancelled this time around.

The weekend sees more LGBT+ Prides including Reading and Newry festivals.

Saturday also sees a special afternoon of Quizzing and Just A Bisexual Minute playing for the Manchester crowd, from 3.30pm – 5.30pm at the LGBT Foundation, Richmond Street, to celebrate BiPhoria’s 25 years. There might be cake. The group first met on 1st September 1994 and has met at least once per month ever since, usually much more often. Happy quarter century to them – the UK’s oldest extant bi group!

Never been to a bi group before?