How to be helpful

On Monday Leeds Bi Group is set to launch their new publication: “Bi+ Allies, A Guide”.

This 20 page booklet has been developed by Leeds Bi Group using published research and the real life experiences of bi+ community. This new resource aims to strengthen understanding of bi+ people and help readers be a strong ally.

Bi+ Allies, A Guide covers:

What Does Bi+ Mean (a comprehensive glossary of labels and definitions used in the bi+ community)

Bi+ Issues (an exploration of biphobia and other issues faced by the bi+ community including statistics)

What Can You Do (advice to allies)

The launch event runs 17.30-19.00 at the Queens Hotel, Leeds City Centre with speeches from Leeds City Council’s Bi+ Champion and more.

Refreshments provided including a free drink for the first 50 people to attend. As well as picking up a copy of the new guide you will also have the opportunity to network and access other bi+ resources.