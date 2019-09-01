BiCon 2020 bookings are now open!

The annual bi convention returns to Leeds Beckett University next summer – but for those who like or need to plan ahead, you can pay for it already.

Most years BiCon bookings open a little later than this so congratulations to the team for having it all in place already. In the 1990s early bookings were important because if you could start taking bookings at the previous BiCon, people were much easier to reach and didn’t need to find a stamp and so on. For the last decade or so though that has all changed.

If you would like to pay in instalments for your 2020 booking, please select the invoice option during booking and send a message to 2020@bicon.org.uk to discuss when you want to pay.

Bookings are online here.

Photo from BiCon 2017 – held in the same venue as 2020 will be held.