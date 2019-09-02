Almost down the last 100

Apocalyptic sci-fi drama with a dash of bi representation returns to E4 on Wednesday night as The 100 returns.

The last-but-one season of the show airs 9pm Wednesday 4th September and picks up where season five left off – with planet Earth abandoned and a small group of survivors trying to make it to another inhabitable world.

On past experience, it isn’t going to go as well as they hope.

Earlier this summer the network behind the programme, the CW, announced that a seventh season to be produced this autumn will be the show’s last hurrah.

Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW