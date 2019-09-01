Bi Pride Weekend

London’s first Bi Pride is this Saturday.

On the Entertainment Stage you can see UK Bi and wider LGBTQ+ community performers. On our I Am Proud Stage there are Panels, Activism and Spoken Word, exploring a wide variety of issues.

They will also have a Community Village where you can take it easy, browse stalls and relax. You’ll meet charities and Prides from all around the UK to learn about and support. There will also be stalls to shop at and a variety of food and drinks options.

More info and tickets are here.

Accessibility

BiPrideUK will have BSL interpreters for both of our stages, accessible mobiloo branded toilets and a calming sensory space.

They have gender neutral toilets with sanitary facilities and a trans changing area.

A full accessibility report can be found here.

Timings & Tickets

Doors open at 2pm and the event will end at 10pm. Please be aware there will be limited tickets available on the door, and advanced tickets are available now in the link above.

Tickets to Bi Pride UK are free, but there will be donation buckets dotted around should anyone wish to help contribute to future Prides.

The Round Chapel is a grade 2 listed building. There is no onsite parking, but the venue is accessible via public transport. You can find more out at www.roundchapel.org