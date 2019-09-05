The Standard Bisexual Week

In 1999 Bi Visibility Day was created, albeit back then under the name International Celebrate Bisexuality Day. More recently a spin off, Bi Week, began as an initiative mostly because trying to cram everything into a single day is getting hard for activists around the world as bi recognition and work challenging biphobia takes off.

Each year it has wobbled around to include Bi Visibility Day, which has made the dates of Bi Week a little hard to know.

As of 2019 though the activists behind it have decided to standardise Bi Week as running from September 16th. Expect the #BiWeek hashtag to get busy from the 16th from now on.

You might notice that starting on the 16th means that the 23rd is the eighth day of the week. Neat!