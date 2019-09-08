The Bisexual Agenda: 9-15 September 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

Saturday it’s Pride in Milton Keynes and in Basildon.

Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?