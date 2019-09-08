Bi Pride Breaks Records

The first BiPrideUK festival in London this weekend broke records with the highest attendance for any UK bi event to date.

Free entry (thanks to various sponsorship and fundraising work in the previous two years) and a central London location surely helped boost the numbers.

A huge team of volunteers had been assembled over the two year run-up compared to the small tight teams that usually run events like BiCon and BiFest.

Indeed, it was rammed – with the bi talk stage barred much of the day as there were too many people in the room and no space for more to go in.

The main stage welcomed a variety of performance through the day and about 20 community stalls indoors were supplemented by a clutch of caterers bringing food and drink to the outside areas.

The weather was ideal – neither rain nor the blazing sunshine that has baked some of this summer’s prides and that would have made the space unbearably warm.