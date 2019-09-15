The Bisexual Agenda: #BiWeek 16-22 September 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s #BiWeek and the build-up to Bi Visibility Day, and so there’s lots going on!

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

On Thursday in Manchester there’s a pre-Bi Visibility Day outreach stall from 2pm in Northern Quarter at the Frog & Bucket, 102 Oldham Street.

Later on Thursday in London Ernst & Young hold their Bi Visibility Day Event. Ernst and Young Unity are working with Barclays Spectrum and many other corporations’ LGBT+ groups to ensure they all have bi representation. 6-9pm, venue to be announced. Read more on the Meetup-event.

Friday September 20 there are two events to choose between:

Birmingham. Bi boardgames night. 6:30 to 8:30pm at LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus. To the meetup page.

Bi boardgames night. 6:30 to 8:30pm at LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus. To the meetup page. Leeds. Bi+ Voices event to showcase bi+ performers. Poetry, spoken word, stand up and more. 6:30-8:30pm at Malmaison, 1 Swinegate. To the Facebook page.

Saturday September 21 sees three events including two in South Wales.

Aberdare. Cynon Valley Museum, 12-2pm. Talk with author Norena Shopland. To the facebook event.

Cynon Valley Museum, 12-2pm. Talk with author Norena Shopland. To the facebook event. Birmingham. Pub crawl with local bi group. Meet 7.30pm at the Fox. To the Meetup-event.

Pub crawl with local bi group. Meet 7.30pm at the Fox. To the Meetup-event. Swansea. Fundraising alternative music gig. 6.30pm at Creature Sound, 1 Bethesda Street. To the web page or the Facebook event.

Sunday September 22 there are four things in our diary:

Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison Street, from 1.30pm to around 4.

Bolton. Bi street stall organised by BiPhoria near Town Hall.

Bi street stall organised by BiPhoria near Town Hall. Glasgow. Film screening followed by the panel discussion Glam Idols: Making Bi Mainstream. 1:15pm at Glasgow Film Theatre, 12 Rose Street. Buy tickets.

Film screening followed by the panel discussion Glam Idols: Making Bi Mainstream. 1:15pm at Glasgow Film Theatre, 12 Rose Street. Buy tickets. London. CaBiRet. A celebration of the talent of our Bisexual+ community with songs, comedy, music, poetry, magic and more! Show starts at 7pm in The Cavendish Arms, 128 Hartington Rd. To the Facebook event.

Never been to a bi group before?