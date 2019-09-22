The Bisexual Agenda: 23-29 September 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s Bi Visibility Day on Monday and so this week there’s lots going on!

So much so, for Monday we’re resorting to bullet points instead of the usual listing style for the Bisexual Agenda.

Monday 23 September: Bi Visibility Day: tweet with #BiVisibilityDay on your tweets!

Cambridge. Bi Pizza meet.

Bi Pizza meet. London. London Bi Pandas: Vigil to stand together against harm, violence and abuse caused by bi erasure and the deportation of Bi+ people. 7:30-9pm at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. To the Facebook event.

London Bi Pandas: Vigil to stand together against harm, violence and abuse caused by bi erasure and the deportation of Bi+ people. 7:30-9pm at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. To the Facebook event. London. Over 50s bi group trip to Gays The Word bookshop followed by discussion to talk about bi books. 6pm at Tavis House, Tavistock Sq. To the Meetup event.

Over 50s bi group trip to Gays The Word bookshop followed by discussion to talk about bi books. 6pm at Tavis House, Tavistock Sq. To the Meetup event. Manchester. GM Fire service staff bi awareness event. Lunchtime; details coming soon.

GM Fire service staff bi awareness event. Lunchtime; details coming soon. Manchester. BiCurious? 7-9pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, organised by BiPhoria.

BiCurious? 7-9pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, organised by BiPhoria. Manchester. Bi spoken word / performance event, 7pm, Font bar, 7-9 New Wakefield St.

Bi spoken word / performance event, 7pm, Font bar, 7-9 New Wakefield St. Norwich. Bi BBQ by the LGBTQ+ Project Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Booking is essential, so they can order (dietary) food. RSVP via lgbtq@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. 6-9pm at at The Castle Bar, 1 Spitalfields.

Bi BBQ by the LGBTQ+ Project Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Booking is essential, so they can order (dietary) food. RSVP via lgbtq@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. 6-9pm at at The Castle Bar, 1 Spitalfields. Sheffield. Bi social meetup. 6pm at Bungalows & Bears, Division Street. Look for table with a toy bison on it to find people. To the Facebook event.

On Tuesday in Manchester there’s a Bi panel discussion with speakers from BiPhoria and Manchester City Council. 6pm at city centre law firm – ticketed event.

Then on Wednesday there are two events.

Bristol has a panel discussion with PROUDBristol at RPC from 5.30pm. Pizza and socialising afterwards. See the eventbrite page. Meanwhile in London there’s an event called “Unmasking the Bisexual Identity: Fact vs. Fiction”. Panel discussion. 18:30 at Allen & Overy LLP, One Bishops Square. You need to order free tickets.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

On Saturday, it’s the turn of Edinburgh to be in the limelight. It’s the return for the fifth year of BiTastic, a Scottish event that covers activism, sex and relationships, mental health, and the needs of disabled and minority ethnic bi+ people. You can also just have a little fun with like-minded attendees. 9:30-17:30 at Norton Park Conference Centre. To the Facebook event.

Never been to a bi group before?