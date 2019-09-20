A Last Visit to The Good Place

Netflix show The Good Place returns next week. We’re so excited!

The afterlife comedy has become a BiMediaWatch favourite over the past three years with its plot twists and thoughtful nature: a programme that may be about the dead but is more about philosophical views of being alive than it is about what comes after death.

The first episode of the fourth – and sadly last – season arrives on September 26th in the USA and on the 27th here in the UK.

All our central characters are still with us for the final run – Eleanor (played by Kristen Bell), not-a-robot Janet (D’Arcy Carden), over-thinker Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), architect Michael (Ted Danson) and Jianyu/Jason (Manny Jacinto).

This season will have an extra episode – 14 – with the last being an hour-long special.