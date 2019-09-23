The 21st Bi Visibility Day is here!

It’s the 21st annual Bi Visibility Day this Sunday, September 23rd – twenty years on from it first being marked as International Celebrate Bisexuality Day in 1999.



The date highlights bisexuality and the challenges posed by biphobia and bisexual erasure, as well as celebrating the work of a growing number of local, national and international organisations around the world which champion bisexual visibility and equality.

Last year there were around 160 events marking the date, from exhibitions, talks and film screenings to picnics and socials in bi-friendly bars – up from 130 the year before. A host of public buildings around the world flew the pink, purple and blue bisexual flag. This year it looks set to be over 200.

In the UK there are events in the big cities like Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London, and in smaller towns like Salford and Bolton.

Here are some listings of what is on today and over the next few days.

Monday September 23

Birmingham. There will be a symphony of colour on campus while lighting up the Bramall to celebrate Bi Visibility Day. At dusk at the Bramall Music Building of The University of Birmingham, Edgbaston.

Bolton. Museum flies the bi flag from the building; Central Library has display of bi flags and resources.

Cambridge. Bi Pizza meet. Pre-booking for this has closed now sadly.

Bi Pizza meet. Pre-booking for this has closed now sadly. London. London Bi Pandas: Vigil to stand together against harm, violence and abuse caused by bi erasure and the deportation of Bi+ people. 7:30-9pm at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. To the Facebook event.

London. Over 50s bi group trip to Gays The Word bookshop followed by discussion to talk about bi books. 6pm at Tavis House, Tavistock Sq. To the Meetup event.

Manchester. GM Fire service staff bi awareness event. 12 noon at GM Fire HQ, Pendlebury. Includes raising of the bi flag over the building.

Manchester. BiCurious? 7.30-9pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, organised by BiPhoria.

BiCurious? 7.30-9pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, organised by BiPhoria. Manchester. Biconic – Bi+ performance event. Join us for spoken word from North West’s finest bi and pan identifying poets and writers! 7pm-1am at The Font, 7-9 New Wakefield St. To the Facebook event

Manchester. University flies the bi flag and screens in main building will carry information about bisexuality and biphobia.

University flies the bi flag and screens in main building will carry information about bisexuality and biphobia. Norwich. Bi BBQ by the LGBTQ+ Project Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Booking is essential, so they can order (dietary) food. RSVP via lgbtq@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. 6-9pm at at The Castle Bar, 1 Spitalfields.

Salford . Town hall flies the bi flag for the day.

. Town hall flies the bi flag for the day. Sheffield. Bi social meetup. 6pm at Bungalows & Bears, Division Street. Look for table with a toy bison on it to find people. To the Facebook event.

Southampton . Bi pub quiz at the London, 7pm for 7.30pm start, organised by BiPanic.

Stockport. Town hall lit up in pink, purple and blue for the night.

Town hall lit up in pink, purple and blue for the night. Winsford. Bi flag raised at Cheshire Police HQ and lunch-and-learn event with LGBT Staff Network and BiPhoria. 12 noon.

Tuesday September 24

London. BiHack. A Bi+ hackathon! Use your creative and tech computer skills to help the bi community progress faster. 18:00-21:30 at Makers, 50-52 Commercial Street. To the Facebook and Meetup event.

Manchester. Bi At Work panel discussion with speakers from BiPhoria and Manchester City Council. 6pm at Eversheds Sutherland, joint event with Lloyds and Barclays bank staff networks – tickets only.

Wednesday September 25

Bristol. Panel discussion with PROUDBristol at RPC from 5.30pm. Pizza and socialising afterwards. To the eventbrite page.

London. Unmasking the Bisexual Identity: Fact vs. Fiction. Panel discussion. 18:30 at Allen & Overy LLP, One Bishops Square. To the free tickets.

Thursday September 26

London. London Bisexuals Meetup pub social. 7pm at The Village – upstairs lounge, 81 Wardour street. To the Meetup event.

Friday September 27

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Bisexual Awareness Session for members of staff at NEAS by a Senior Lecturer of Sociology. 13:00 at North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Headquarters.

Saturday September 28