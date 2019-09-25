Calling Bi Bookworms!

Do you love books and reading? The Bi Book Awards are seeking new volunteer judges for next year’s Eighth Annual Bisexual Book Awards.

Sheela Lambert from the BBA says: “We are seeking fast readers who are book bloggers & reviewers; writers & editors; teachers, professors & academics, librarians and voracious readers. The perks: free books, discussing the books with other judges, choosing our finalists and award winners. The reading period begins now, finalists will be chosen in March. Men and POC are especially encouraged to apply so we can maintain a diversity of judges. We are currently recruiting judges for the following categories: