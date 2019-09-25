Calling Bi Bookworms!
Do you love books and reading? The Bi Book Awards are seeking new volunteer judges for next year’s Eighth Annual Bisexual Book Awards.
Sheela Lambert from the BBA says: “We are seeking fast readers who are book bloggers & reviewers; writers & editors; teachers, professors & academics, librarians and voracious readers. The perks: free books, discussing the books with other judges, choosing our finalists and award winners. The reading period begins now, finalists will be chosen in March. Men and POC are especially encouraged to apply so we can maintain a diversity of judges. We are currently recruiting judges for the following categories:
1. Bisexual Fiction
2. Bisexual Non-Fiction
3. Bisexual Memoir/Biography4. Bisexual Romance
5. Bisexual Erotic Fiction
6. Bisexual Speculative Fiction [Bi-fi/Sci-fi/Fantasy/Paranormal/Horror/Etc.]
7. Bisexual Teen/Young Adult Fiction8. Bisexual Poetry9. Bisexual Mystery
“We’re distributing books mostly on PDF to make things simple and cheap, so you need to feel comfortable reading e-books. If you are chosen, we will provide you with our judges guidelines. In the meantime, you can read our submissions guidelines for more info http://www.biwriters.org/submission-guidelines/ . Read our submissions page to find out how many books were submitted to each category last year http://www.biwriters.org/book-award-submissions/. The amount of books this year could be more or less, I cant guarantee anything, but it will give you a ballpark of how many books you’ll be reading. If you are chosen, you will receive our Judging Guidelines and supervision from a more experienced judge in your category (the Chair) and myself (the Director.)