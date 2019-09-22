Crying out for Bi Space

BiCymru are looking for volunteers to organise bi social and support meets in Pembrokeshire and Gwent.

Ele from Bi Cymru told us, “We had a great time at Pride Cymru last weekend. We met lots of lovely people.

“Many people said they would be interested in running a local bi group or occasional Bi events in Newport and Pembrokeshire.

“If you’d like to help make these groups happen, 10 years after we first started Bi Cardiff and Bi Swansea, email bicymru@yahoo.co.uk or contact Ele Hicks by direct message on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ele.hicks

“We’ll provide you with a listing on our website, links to your groups or events, leaflets, and information and all the support you need to make it happen.”